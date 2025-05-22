Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 Squad to England

In a significant move, Mumbai's rising cricket star Ayush Mhatre has been appointed as the captain of the India U-19 team for their upcoming tour to England. The tour, set to commence on June 24, promises to be an action-packed series featuring a 50-over warm-up match, five Youth One-Day games, and two Multi-Day encounters against England's U19 squad.

Joining the squad is 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose impressive IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals has already made headlines. Hailing from Bihar's Samastipur, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score an IPL century, with a 35-ball blitz against the Gujarat Titans, marking the second-fastest century in league history. Although yet to score a first-class century, his performances against Australia U19 last year showed his potential.

The squad also includes promising players like wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu as Mhatre's deputy, Kerala's leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan who shone against Australia's U19 team, and off-spinner Anmoljeet Singh from Punjab. This tour is anticipated to provide valuable international experience for these young cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)