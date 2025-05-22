Left Menu

Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 Squad to England

Ayush Mhatre has been appointed captain of the India U-19 cricket team for their upcoming tour of England, with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi included in the squad. The tour includes a warm-up match, a five-match Youth One-Day series, and two Multi-Day matches. Suryavanshi gained recognition for his IPL performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:23 IST
Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 Squad to England
Ayush Mhatre
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Mumbai's rising cricket star Ayush Mhatre has been appointed as the captain of the India U-19 team for their upcoming tour to England. The tour, set to commence on June 24, promises to be an action-packed series featuring a 50-over warm-up match, five Youth One-Day games, and two Multi-Day encounters against England's U19 squad.

Joining the squad is 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose impressive IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals has already made headlines. Hailing from Bihar's Samastipur, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score an IPL century, with a 35-ball blitz against the Gujarat Titans, marking the second-fastest century in league history. Although yet to score a first-class century, his performances against Australia U19 last year showed his potential.

The squad also includes promising players like wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu as Mhatre's deputy, Kerala's leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan who shone against Australia's U19 team, and off-spinner Anmoljeet Singh from Punjab. This tour is anticipated to provide valuable international experience for these young cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025