Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sign Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell's IPL Replacement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a strategic move on Thursday, signing New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert as a replacement for England's Jacob Bethell, who will miss the IPL play-offs due to national team obligations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Seifert's tenure with RCB will commence on May 24, 2025. With a robust record of 1540 runs in 66 T20 matches for the Blackcaps, Seifert is joining RCB for a contract worth Rs two crore.

Bethell is expected to play his last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, following which he will depart for England's series against the West Indies. Other teams in the play-offs include Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)