Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sign Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell's IPL Replacement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have signed New Zealand's Tim Seifert as a replacement for England's Jacob Bethell for the IPL play-offs. Seifert, who joins for Rs two crore, replaces Bethell due to national commitments. Bethell's final game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:58 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sign Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell's IPL Replacement
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a strategic move on Thursday, signing New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert as a replacement for England's Jacob Bethell, who will miss the IPL play-offs due to national team obligations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Seifert's tenure with RCB will commence on May 24, 2025. With a robust record of 1540 runs in 66 T20 matches for the Blackcaps, Seifert is joining RCB for a contract worth Rs two crore.

Bethell is expected to play his last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, following which he will depart for England's series against the West Indies. Other teams in the play-offs include Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025