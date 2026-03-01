PV Sindhu Stranded: Ongoing Conflict Disrupts All England Open Journey

India's celebrated badminton player, PV Sindhu, found herself stranded at Dubai International Airport as the escalating conflict in the Gulf region led to the suspension of flights. Sindhu, on her way to the prestigious All England Open tournament, reported being safe despite the tumultuous situation.

Explosions echoed across the Gulf as Iran retaliated against U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, affecting areas in the United Arab Emirates. This led to the temporary shutdown of Dubai's air travel operations, leaving Sindhu and her team waiting for circumstances to stabilize.

The Badminton World Federation and Badminton England are closely monitoring developments. They are preparing for potential adjustments in the tournament schedule to accommodate athletes who face travel disruptions due to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)