Zverev's Struggle: Can He Conquer Roland Garros?

Alexander Zverev, the third seed for the upcoming French Open, is gearing up for another attempt at securing his first Grand Slam victory in Paris. But doubts overshadow the 28-year-old German's prospects, especially after his recent performances.

Zverev, who has consistently entertained fans at Roland Garros, reached the final last year but succumbed to Carlos Alcaraz, and this year he faced a similar fate at the Australian Open against Jannik Sinner. Zverev's long-standing presence among the tennis elite has been marred by leading figures such as Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, and rising stars like Sinner and Alcaraz.

Despite possessing a strong serve and backhand, Zverev often finds himself in grueling matches that sap his strength. Though he claimed a title in Munich, his loss in Madrid and Rome indicates inconsistency. As Zverev prepares for the French Open, the looming challenge from younger titans like Sinner and Alcaraz suggests familiar hurdles persist in his pursuit of Grand Slam glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)