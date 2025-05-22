Left Menu

Aprilia Stands Firm on Jorge Martin's Contract Amid Speculation

Aprilia clarifies that there have been no talks with MotoGP champion Jorge Martin about modifying his contract for an early exit. Despite rumors of Martin's dissatisfaction due to a rough season start, Aprilia insists the contract remains until 2026. The team warns others against approaching Martin.

Jorge Martin

Aprilia has firmly denied any negotiations with MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin regarding an early exit from his contract. This comes amidst rumors suggesting Martin's discontent following a challenging start to the season, marked by injuries.

Martin, who joined Aprilia on a two-year deal, has been unable to score any points due to unfortunate crashes and resulting injuries, sparking speculation about his future with the team. However, Aprilia insists that the contract, valid until 2026, will be respected both by Martin and the team.

The Italian team further urged other outfits to abstain from approaching Martin with offers while reiterating their commitment to supporting his recovery. Martin, meanwhile, has hinted at a comeback, although teammates Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori are set to race at Silverstone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

