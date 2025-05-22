Left Menu

PSL 2025 Resumes Without DRS Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Amid rising border tensions and logistical challenges, the PSL 2025 resumes without DRS support. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh series has been re-scheduled due to these adjustments. Notable players are absent from the T20I series, while Quetta Gladiators advance to the final after defeating Islamabad United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:37 IST
PSL 2025 Resumes Without DRS Amid Diplomatic Tensions
PSL logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of ongoing diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has resumed its matches without the Decision Review System (DRS), as per ESPNcricinfo reports. The technology team behind Hawk-Eye, which facilitates DRS, did not return following the halt earlier this month.

Amid scheduling challenges precipitated by the geopolitical climate, a match originally slated for Multan was shifted to Lahore to ease logistical constraints. Consequently, this required an extended commitment from the production crew. The final of the PSL will now coincide with the revised Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reorganized the T20I series against Bangladesh to commence on May 28, with the tourists expected in Lahore three days prior. Key Pakistani cricketers like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi have been omitted from the squad. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators secured a place in the final after a win over Islamabad United, who will face the victor of the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025