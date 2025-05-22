PSL 2025 Resumes Without DRS Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In light of ongoing diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has resumed its matches without the Decision Review System (DRS), as per ESPNcricinfo reports. The technology team behind Hawk-Eye, which facilitates DRS, did not return following the halt earlier this month.

Amid scheduling challenges precipitated by the geopolitical climate, a match originally slated for Multan was shifted to Lahore to ease logistical constraints. Consequently, this required an extended commitment from the production crew. The final of the PSL will now coincide with the revised Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reorganized the T20I series against Bangladesh to commence on May 28, with the tourists expected in Lahore three days prior. Key Pakistani cricketers like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi have been omitted from the squad. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators secured a place in the final after a win over Islamabad United, who will face the victor of the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match.

(With inputs from agencies.)