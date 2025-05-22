Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Spectacular Streak: Mumbai's Playoff Surge

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 73 helped Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs, securing a playoff spot. Achieving his 13th consecutive 25-plus score in T20s, Yadav tied with Temba Bavuma's record. Mumbai's bowlers shone, dismissing Delhi for 121, ending their playoff hopes in IPL 2025.

Updated: 22-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:45 IST
Suryakumar Yadav in action (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Indians' formidable batter, Suryakumar Yadav, etched his name alongside cricketing greats by equaling the all-time record for consecutive 25-plus scores in T20 matches. His stellar innings of 73 not out was pivotal in dismantling Delhi Capitals' playoff aspirations during the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 18th season.

At Wankhede Stadium, Yadav's aggressive play not only propelled Mumbai to a formidable 180/5 but also matched South Africa's Temba Bavuma in this rare scoring achievement. While Yadav basked in glory, the Capitals faced despair as their early tournament success crumbled, making them the first team in IPL 2025 to exit the playoff race.

In a stunning showcasing of bowling prowess, Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah each scalped three wickets, reducing Delhi to a modest 121. Mumbai's commanding victory not only secured their playoff spot but also marked a historic juncture in IPL history with the earliest-ever playoff confirmations. The battle now continues with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings vying for dominance in the upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

