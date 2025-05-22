Luka Modric's Farewell to Real Madrid: End of an Era

Luka Modric, the iconic Croatian midfielder, announced his departure from Real Madrid after the Club World Cup, marking the end of an illustrious era at the Spanish club. Modric, who joined Real Madrid in 2012, leaves as its most decorated player, having won the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

Modric's tenure with the club has been nothing short of spectacular, featuring nearly 600 appearances and a haul of almost 30 trophies, including a record six Champions League titles and four LaLiga conquests. His farewell match at the Bernabeu is set for Real Madrid's final LaLiga game against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Reflecting on his departure, Modric shared on Instagram, "The time has come. Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a football player and as a person. I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history." Despite leaving the pitch, Modric vowed to remain a devoted Madridista at heart.

