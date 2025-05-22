Left Menu

Sinner Returns to Grand Slam, Faces Challenging French Open Draw

Jannik Sinner makes his Grand Slam return following a doping suspension, placed in a challenging French Open draw alongside Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. The draw includes potential matches against top players like Carlos Alcaraz and tough first-round opponents for other notable players.

Updated: 22-05-2025 20:14 IST
Sinner Returns to Grand Slam, Faces Challenging French Open Draw
World number one Jannik Sinner marks his return to Grand Slam action following a doping suspension with a challenging French Open draw. On Thursday, he found himself in the tough top half alongside Novak Djokovic and last year's runner-up, Alexander Zverev.

Fresh from being defeated by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open final, Sinner could meet 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, top French contenders, including Paris crowd favorite Richard Gasquet, face fierce competition in the early rounds.

The women's draw sees defending champion Iga Swiatek, grappling with inconsistent form, opening against Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova, with potential clashes against big names like world number one Aryna Sabalenka and past runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

