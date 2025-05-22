Sinner Returns to Grand Slam, Faces Challenging French Open Draw

World number one Jannik Sinner marks his return to Grand Slam action following a doping suspension with a challenging French Open draw. On Thursday, he found himself in the tough top half alongside Novak Djokovic and last year's runner-up, Alexander Zverev.

Fresh from being defeated by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open final, Sinner could meet 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, top French contenders, including Paris crowd favorite Richard Gasquet, face fierce competition in the early rounds.

The women's draw sees defending champion Iga Swiatek, grappling with inconsistent form, opening against Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova, with potential clashes against big names like world number one Aryna Sabalenka and past runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

(With inputs from agencies.)