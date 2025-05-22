New Era in Indian Cricket: Squad for England Test Series Unveiled

The eagerly awaited announcement of the Indian squad for the five-Test series in England is set for Saturday, with a few crucial decisions to be made. Shubman Gill is seen as a frontrunner to become the new captain, edging past his closest competitor, Jasprit Bumrah, in the race for leadership in the traditional format.

This squad release follows a notable shift in Indian cricket, marking the first major lineup reveal since the celebrated retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As cricket enthusiasts anticipate the future of Indian cricket, selectors aim to balance experience and fresh talent in the team composition.

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, is expected to announce a squad comprising 16 or 17 members, introducing new faces like B Sai Sudharsan and T20 expert left-arm swing bowler Arshdeep Singh to the Test arena. These inclusions signal a strategic move towards building a dynamic team for the challenges in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)