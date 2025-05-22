Left Menu

New Era in Indian Cricket: Squad for England Test Series Unveiled

The Indian cricket team for the five-Test series in England will be announced on Saturday. Shubman Gill is likely to be named captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who retired. Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, is expected to reveal a squad of 16 or 17 members with notable inclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:37 IST
New Era in Indian Cricket: Squad for England Test Series Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly awaited announcement of the Indian squad for the five-Test series in England is set for Saturday, with a few crucial decisions to be made. Shubman Gill is seen as a frontrunner to become the new captain, edging past his closest competitor, Jasprit Bumrah, in the race for leadership in the traditional format.

This squad release follows a notable shift in Indian cricket, marking the first major lineup reveal since the celebrated retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As cricket enthusiasts anticipate the future of Indian cricket, selectors aim to balance experience and fresh talent in the team composition.

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, is expected to announce a squad comprising 16 or 17 members, introducing new faces like B Sai Sudharsan and T20 expert left-arm swing bowler Arshdeep Singh to the Test arena. These inclusions signal a strategic move towards building a dynamic team for the challenges in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025