Senior Stars Shine at Congressional
Ernie Els returns to the course where he won the U.S. Open to compete in the Senior PGA Championship, finishing two strokes off the lead. Cameron Percy leads after round one. Despite wet conditions, Percy and other senior golfers battle through challenges, showcasing their commitment and skill.
- Country:
- United States
Ernie Els made a remarkable return to the Congressional golf course, where he previously claimed victory in the U.S. Open. This time, he competes in the Senior PGA Championship, finishing just two strokes behind the leader, Cameron Percy, after the first round.
The challenging weather conditions did not deter the senior golfers from showcasing their talents. Percy, despite a recent back injury, managed an impressive 67 to take the lead. He credited his performance to his playing partner, Soren Kjeldsen, noting the high standard set during their round.
South African golfers Keith Horne and Darren Fichardt, along with others, are in close contention. The course's historical prestige adds an extra layer of excitement for players, making it feel like a true major championship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Golf Titans Gear Up for USD 20 Million Truist Championship in Philly
Indian Golf Quartet Set for Aramco Korea Championship Showdown
Rajasthan's Historic Par 3 Masters Elevates Pitch and Putt Golf
Rajasthan's First Pitch and Putt: A New Era in Indian Golf
Diksha Dagar: Shining Star in Indian Women's Golf