Senior Stars Shine at Congressional

Ernie Els made a remarkable return to the Congressional golf course, where he previously claimed victory in the U.S. Open. This time, he competes in the Senior PGA Championship, finishing just two strokes behind the leader, Cameron Percy, after the first round.

The challenging weather conditions did not deter the senior golfers from showcasing their talents. Percy, despite a recent back injury, managed an impressive 67 to take the lead. He credited his performance to his playing partner, Soren Kjeldsen, noting the high standard set during their round.

South African golfers Keith Horne and Darren Fichardt, along with others, are in close contention. The course's historical prestige adds an extra layer of excitement for players, making it feel like a true major championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)