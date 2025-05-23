Yuvraj Sandhu Shines Amidst Tough Competition at Kolon Korea Open
Yuvraj Sandhu stood out as the only Indian making the cut at the Kolon Korea Open on the Asian Tour, while his compatriots struggled. Sandhu finished at 2-over 73, tied in 48th place. Korean Yujun Jung led the first round with a bogey-free performance on a challenging course.
- Country:
- South Korea
Yuvraj Sandhu emerged as the sole Indian performer inside the cut line after the first day at the Kolon Korea Open on the Asian Tour. Despite a challenging day for other Indian players, Sandhu's 2-over 73 placed him tied 48th at the Dunes Course.
Sandhu started on the 10th hole and opened with a birdie, securing two more birdies and two bogeys to remain one-under in the first nine. However, dropping three bogeys on the back nine pushed his score to 73.
Meanwhile, Jeev Milkha Singh and SSP Chawrasia faced difficulties. While Singh shot 6-over 77 to sit tied at 110th, Chawrasia ended tied at 137th with a 10-over 81. Korea's Yujun Jung surprised as the first-round leader with a phenomenal bogey-free performance, demonstrating mastery on a demanding course.
(With inputs from agencies.)