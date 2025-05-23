Dagar, Prashanth, and Bakshi Tackle Jabra Ladies Open Challenge

At the Jabra Ladies Open, Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth, and Hitaashee Bakshi concluded their first rounds identically at one over par 72, leaving them tied for 36th in the standings. In contrast, India's Tvesa Malik recorded a frustrating start with a 4-over par 75, placing her 84th.

Sweden's Moa Folke emerged as the frontrunner on day one, showcasing excellence with eight birdies and a single bogey. Folke's nearly flawless start began from the sixth hole. Her strategic performance sets her ahead of the field by two shots.

Diksha Dagar, also beginning from the sixth, had moments of brilliance but counteracted by more bogeys. Meanwhile, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi maintained steady performances amidst the continuing contest for top positions.

