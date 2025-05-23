Dagar, Prashanth, and Bakshi Tackle Jabra Ladies Open Challenge
Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth, and Hitaashee Bakshi finished the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open with scores of one over par 72 each, tied at 36th position. Tvesa Malik had a rough start with a 4-over 75, tied at 84th. Swedish Moa Folke leads with an impressive eight birdies, one bogey performance.
- Country:
- France
At the Jabra Ladies Open, Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth, and Hitaashee Bakshi concluded their first rounds identically at one over par 72, leaving them tied for 36th in the standings. In contrast, India's Tvesa Malik recorded a frustrating start with a 4-over par 75, placing her 84th.
Sweden's Moa Folke emerged as the frontrunner on day one, showcasing excellence with eight birdies and a single bogey. Folke's nearly flawless start began from the sixth hole. Her strategic performance sets her ahead of the field by two shots.
Diksha Dagar, also beginning from the sixth, had moments of brilliance but counteracted by more bogeys. Meanwhile, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi maintained steady performances amidst the continuing contest for top positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Golf Titans Gear Up for USD 20 Million Truist Championship in Philly
Youngest Chess Prodigy to Compete in Mumbai Tournament
Indian Golf Quartet Set for Aramco Korea Championship Showdown
Ishpreet Singh Chadha Shines with 147 Break in NSCI Baulkline Tournament
Cricket Tournaments Amidst Tensions: PSL Moves to UAE