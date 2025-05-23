Left Menu

Dagar, Prashanth, and Bakshi Tackle Jabra Ladies Open Challenge

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth, and Hitaashee Bakshi finished the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open with scores of one over par 72 each, tied at 36th position. Tvesa Malik had a rough start with a 4-over 75, tied at 84th. Swedish Moa Folke leads with an impressive eight birdies, one bogey performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Evian-Les-Bains | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:10 IST
Dagar, Prashanth, and Bakshi Tackle Jabra Ladies Open Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

At the Jabra Ladies Open, Indian golfers Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth, and Hitaashee Bakshi concluded their first rounds identically at one over par 72, leaving them tied for 36th in the standings. In contrast, India's Tvesa Malik recorded a frustrating start with a 4-over par 75, placing her 84th.

Sweden's Moa Folke emerged as the frontrunner on day one, showcasing excellence with eight birdies and a single bogey. Folke's nearly flawless start began from the sixth hole. Her strategic performance sets her ahead of the field by two shots.

Diksha Dagar, also beginning from the sixth, had moments of brilliance but counteracted by more bogeys. Meanwhile, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi maintained steady performances amidst the continuing contest for top positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025