Zimbabwe Fights Back Against England with Strong Batting Start

Zimbabwe showed resilience against England's commanding first-innings score during the second day of the test at Trent Bridge. Brian Bennett hit 36 not out, partnering with Craig Ervine. England had declared at 565-6 earlier in the day, having dominated Zimbabwe's bowlers with centuries from Duckett, Crawley, and Pope.

Zimbabwe Fights Back Against England with Strong Batting Start
Zimbabwe commenced their response to England's substantial first-innings total on a positive note, reaching 73 for one at lunch on the second day of the Trent Bridge test. Brian Bennett, young at 21, was unbeaten with a confident 36 not out, joined by captain Craig Ervine on 30.

Bennett set an aggressive tone, tackling debutant Sam Cook's bowling and hitting three boundaries in his first over. Although Zimbabwe lost Ben Curran early, Cook claiming his debut wicket as Curran edged to second slip, the visitors aimed to overcome their challenging opening day.

England's commanding start with centuries from Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope had set a formidable high with their innings declared at 565-6. The test marks Zimbabwe's first in England in over two decades, seeing Ben Stokes and Harry Brook making significant contributions.

