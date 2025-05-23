Left Menu

Iga Swiatek: Resetting Perfectionism at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, is determined to recalibrate her mindset at Roland Garros. After a tough defeat in Rome, the Polish tennis star is focusing on reducing her perfectionist tendencies and embracing a more energetic approach to enhance her performance on the Parisian clay.

Iga Swiatek, the reigning champion of Roland Garros, is setting her sights on her fourth French Open title with renewed determination. After a challenging defeat in Rome, Swiatek reflected on her gameplay and mindset, acknowledging an overemphasis on perfectionism.

The 23-year-old Polish player confessed that her fixation on mistakes had hampered her performance. Now, Swiatek is opting for a more energetic and courageous approach, hoping to reclaim her dominance on the Parisian clay.

Despite unpredictable spring weather in Paris, Swiatek is confident in her ability to adapt and thrive. She cherishes both the familiarity of the clay and the supportive atmosphere at Roland Garros, expressing optimism for her upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

