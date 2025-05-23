Delhi Capitals Aim for High Note Finale Against Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Matthew Mott acknowledged that the team's performance faltered in the latter half of the IPL but stressed the importance of ending on a positive note against Punjab Kings in their final league match on Saturday.

Addressing Axar Patel's uncertain participation, Mott expressed uncertainty but assured that medical evaluations would provide clarity on the all-rounder's availability. Despite a challenging campaign, he remains optimistic.

Mott praised India's young talents, highlighting impressive performances by players like Samir Rizvi, Abhishek Porel, and Vipraj Nigam, contributing significantly to the team's dynamic and future potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)