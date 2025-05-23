Left Menu

Charles Leclerc Shines in Monaco Grand Prix Practice Sessions

Charles Leclerc led both practice sessions for the Monaco Grand Prix, overcoming an early collision. Despite the incident, he set the fastest lap, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri followed closely. Several drivers faced challenges, and stewards penalized Aston Martin's Lance Stroll after ruling him responsible for the collision.

Charles Leclerc provided a thrilling display for Ferrari fans, overcoming an early collision to dominate both practice sessions for the Monaco Grand Prix on Friday. In an impressive comeback, Leclerc set the fastest lap of the day despite earlier contact with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, who was penalized by stewards.

Oscar Piastri from McLaren was a close second in the second practice session, following Leclerc's lead by just 0.038 seconds. The Australian, who is the current championship leader, showcased resilience despite a minor crash into the tire wall at Sainte Devote. Lewis Hamilton finished third, rounding out a competitive day.

During practice, various drivers faced challenges at the tight and demanding street circuit. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll received a grid penalty for the collision incident, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen trailed behind Leclerc and others due to mechanical issues. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson encountered their own hurdles, contributing to a day filled with excitement and anticipation for the weekend's race.

