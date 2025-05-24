Left Menu

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon Shine in National Shotgun Trials

At the Second Shotgun National Trials, Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon demonstrated excellence, triumphing in the skeet finals by narrow margins. The event, held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, also saw impressive performances by Bhavtegh Singh Gill and junior contenders. This trial influences upcoming international selections.

Maheshwari Chauhan, Ganemat Sekhnon (In centre), Parinaaz Dhaliwal at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Image: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon emerged victorious in the skeet finals of the Second Shotgun National Trials, hosted at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Khan secured his win by a mere single shot, topping Paris Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka, while Sekhon also clinched her victory with the narrowest margin over Maheshwari Chauhan.

Bhavtegh Singh Gill showcased remarkable precision in the final two qualification rounds, achieving scores of 22 and 24, qualifying in first place with a total of 73 from the previous day. Khan finished with a total of 118, while Smit Singh, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, and Naruka completed the lineup of top qualifiers. Sekhon's 114 shots led the women's qualifiers.

For juniors, a separate trial was not conducted, placing Oshmi Shrivas and Mansi Raghuwanshi first and second in the junior category, echoing their overall scores. Yuvaan led the Men's Junior category. As the Selection Committee aligns with the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany, junior scores from this event remain valid for international selection considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

