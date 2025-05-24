India's New Test Cricket Era: Shubman Gill Takes the Helm
India appointed Shubman Gill as the new test captain for their upcoming series in England, marking a new phase after Rohit Sharma's departure. Bumrah has been passed over to avoid added pressure, with Gill's leadership in franchise cricket cited as key. Rishabh Pant will serve as vice-captain.
In a strategic move, India has named Shubman Gill as the new captain for their test cricket team. This decision comes as they prepare for their five-test series in England starting June 20, marking a significant transition after Rohit Sharma's exit from the format.
Jasprit Bumrah, the seasoned bowler, was notably not chosen to lead, with Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar highlighting the importance of preserving his fitness over adding the demands of captaincy. Bumrah is acknowledged as an invaluable asset as a player, with concerns that leadership responsibilities could affect his performance.
Rishabh Pant takes on the role of vice-captain under Gill, who has displayed impressive leadership as captain of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The squad sees the absence of Mohammad Shami due to injury, with potential test debuts on the cards for players like Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair's test return after six years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
