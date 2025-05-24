Left Menu

Kidambi Srikanth Surges to Malaysia Masters Final, Reviving World Tour Glory

Kidambi Srikanth, former world No. 1, reaches his first World Tour Final since 2019 at the Malaysia Masters 2025 after defeating Japan's Yushi Tanaka. Srikanth will now face either Kodai Naraoka or Li Shifeng in the final. Meanwhile, India's mixed doubles team exited in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:14 IST
Kidambi Srikanth Surges to Malaysia Masters Final, Reviving World Tour Glory
Kidambi Srikanth (Photo: BWF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kidambi Srikanth, once ranked world No. 1 in badminton, has reached his first World Tour Final since 2019 at the Malaysia Masters 2025. In a thrilling semi-final on Saturday, Srikanth defeated Japan's Yushi Tanaka, currently ranked No. 23, with scores of 21-18, 24-22, in a tightly contested match lasting 49 minutes.

This marks Srikanth's first semi-final appearance of the year, with his last top-four finish in the BWF World Tour being the Swiss Open Super 300 in March 2024. He now awaits the winner of the other semi-final between Japan's Kodai Naraoka, ranked eighth, and Li Shifeng of China, ranked fourth, for the title clash.

In a hard-fought quarterfinal match, Srikanth secured his place in the semi-finals by overcoming France's Toma Junior Popov with a comeback victory, 24-22, 17-21, 22-20, in a contest that extended to one hour and 14 minutes. Despite trailing at various stages, Srikanth demonstrated resilience to claim his fourth win in six encounters with Popov. Meanwhile, India's mixed doubles team of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila bowed out of the tournament after a quarter-final loss to China's Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin.

As the last remaining Indian contender in this BWF Super 500 tournament, Srikanth carries the hopes of a nation into the finals. His determination and skill have thrilled spectators, marking his resurgence on the global badminton stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025