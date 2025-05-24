Defender Dan Burn Extends Newcastle Stay Until 2027

Defender Dan Burn has solidified his future with Newcastle United by signing a one-year contract extension, the club announced on Saturday. The agreement ensures Burn remains with the club until the summer of 2027.

Since joining Newcastle in 2021, the 33-year-old has been pivotal to the team's successes, making his England debut in March just after playing a crucial role in the club's League Cup victory, marking their first domestic trophy win since 1955.

Named to the England squad for next month's World Cup qualifier and friendly game by coach Thomas Tuchel, Burn expressed his desire to conclude his career with Newcastle, describing his tenure with the club as a 'dream come true.'