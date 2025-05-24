Left Menu

Defender Dan Burn Extends Newcastle Stay Until 2027

Dan Burn has signed a one-year extension with Newcastle United, keeping him at the club until 2027. Having joined in 2021, Burn recently made his England debut and was included in the England squad for upcoming matches. Burn expressed a desire to end his career at Newcastle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:14 IST
Dan Burn Image Credit: Wikipedia

Defender Dan Burn has solidified his future with Newcastle United by signing a one-year contract extension, the club announced on Saturday. The agreement ensures Burn remains with the club until the summer of 2027.

Since joining Newcastle in 2021, the 33-year-old has been pivotal to the team's successes, making his England debut in March just after playing a crucial role in the club's League Cup victory, marking their first domestic trophy win since 1955.

Named to the England squad for next month's World Cup qualifier and friendly game by coach Thomas Tuchel, Burn expressed his desire to conclude his career with Newcastle, describing his tenure with the club as a 'dream come true.'

