Clash of Titans: Barcelona Seeks Women's Champions League Three-Peat Against Arsenal

In a thrilling finale set in Lisbon, Barcelona is poised to clinch its third consecutive Women's Champions League title, boasting an impressive lineup including Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas.

Arsenal, making its first final since 2007, aims to continue its upsets after dispatching powerhouses Real Madrid and Lyon in previous rounds. The team looks to stars such as former Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey to spearhead its attack.

Both clubs will compete in a full house at the Estadio de Jose Alvalade, with Barcelona entering as the offensive powerhouse, having scored a competition-high 44 goals. Meanwhile, Arsenal could gain a crucial boost with the return of pivotal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar from injury.