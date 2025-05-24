Delhi Capitals versus Punjab Kings: Clash of the Titans

In an exciting development in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain Faf du Plessis decided to bowl first against their opponents Punjab Kings, after winning the toss. The match, held on Saturday, promises to be a thrilling one with some significant team changes on both sides.

For Delhi Capitals, Karun Nair made his comeback to the playing XI, coinciding with his recent selection for the Indian Test team bound for England. Regular captain Axar Patel remains absent from the lineup. This reshuffling adds an intriguing layer to the Capitals' strategy.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have welcomed back key players Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis into their squad. Both teams are poised for a challenging encounter as they showcase their reformed lineups in an attempt to claim victory.

