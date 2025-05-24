Delhi Capitals Face Punjab Kings as IPL Playoffs Loom

In a pivotal Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Delhi Capitals' captain Faf du Plessis elected to field first against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Saturday's match carries high stakes, as Punjab Kings have already secured a playoff berth with eight victories out of twelve matches, currently sitting third in the standings. Following a recent triumph against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab is eager to solidify a top-two finish with another win.

Conversely, the Delhi Capitals face the disappointment of elimination following a defeat by Mumbai Indians. However, they are determined to wrap up their season on a positive footing. 'We will have a bowl. I think today it is 50-50. Just the makeup of the side. We are playing an extra batter. It helps while chasing. It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into the top four,' remarked Faf du Plessis after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer expressed cautious optimism, stating, 'Definitely happy faces. I am not satisfied and content. We want to build momentum from here. Each and every individual is performing for the team. Job half done as of now. Important to stay in the present and seize every possible chance. Inglis and Stoinis come back into the side.' The line-ups for both teams highlight crucial player inclusions, with Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis rejoining Punjab Kings, while Delhi Capitals field impact substitutes including KL Rahul and Ajay Mandal for strategic advantage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)