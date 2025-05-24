Punjab Kings Outshine Delhi Capitals in Thrilling IPL Clash

In a thrilling contest, the Punjab Kings triumphed over the Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring IPL match held on Saturday. Punjab's innings saw significant contributions from Shreyas Iyer, who scored 53, and Marcus Stoinis, who remained unbeaten on 44, leading the team to a formidable total of 206/8.

Despite a valiant effort from Delhi's bowlers, including Mustafizur Rahman who claimed three vital wickets, the Capitals could not curtail Punjab's batting lineup effectively.

Key moments of the innings included the fall of Punjab wickets at regular intervals, yet the team's depth in batting ensured they reached a competitive score. The match highlighted strategic gameplay and individual brilliance, making it a memorable encounter for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)