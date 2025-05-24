Left Menu

Sriram Defends CSK's Middle Order Amid Lean IPL Phase

CSK's assistant bowling coach, Sridharan Sriram, defends the team's middle order, attributing their struggles to broader dynamics. Despite being last in the IPL standings, Sriram highlights positives and praises young talent Urvil Patel. CSK faces table-toppers Gujarat Titans next, while Sai Sudharsan readies for an India-England test series.

Updated: 24-05-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:44 IST
Sridharan Sriram. (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Sridharan Sriram, the assistant bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), emphasized the complexity of the game and defended the middle order from being solely responsible for the team's lackluster performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In a pre-match press conference, Sriram described the campaign as challenging but pointed out clear plans for future improvements.

Currently at the bottom of the points table with only six points from three wins and seven losses, CSK is struggling this season. Nonetheless, Sriram commended the fearless batting of Urvil Patel, a young player who has shown promise but is still early in his career. The 67th IPL 2025 match pits CSK against Gujarat Titans (GT), who have dominated the league with nine wins from 13 games.

Sriram also expressed admiration for Sai Sudharsan, whose remarkable development has earned a spot in India's squad for an upcoming test series against England. As CSK looks ahead, Sriram remains optimistic about the team's potential for growth and success beyond this challenging season.

