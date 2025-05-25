Jack Draper: Britain’s Emerging Tennis Powerhouse

Jack Draper, the promising British tennis star, is making waves with his remarkable form this season, positioning him as a serious contender at the French Open and even more so at Wimbledon. American tennis legend John McEnroe, impressed by Draper's growth, suggests the 23-year-old could achieve Grand Slam success.

Despite never having won a match at Roland Garros, Draper has demonstrated significant improvement. His achievements include the Indian Wells title and reaching the final in Madrid, propelling him to world number five. McEnroe believes that Draper's enhanced physicality and skill make him formidable during tournaments.

Draper's rise has been meteoric, starting 2024 outside the top 50 and now within the top 10. Regardless of the outcome in Paris, expectations for his performance at Wimbledon are high. Draper's journey begins against Italy's Mattia Bellucci, with the tennis world watching closely.

