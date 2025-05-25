Waratahs Gear Up for Must-Win Clash Against Auckland Blues

In a bid to keep their Super Rugby Pacific playoff hopes alive, Coach Dan McKellar prepares to lead the New South Wales Waratahs into a critical match against current champions Auckland Blues. The match comes after a narrow 22-17 victory over the Western Force, positioning the Waratahs within striking distance of a playoff berth.

Tactical acumen will be key, according to McKellar, who emphasized the need for strategic play rather than trying to match the formidable Blues at their own game. Despite being outside the playoff positions, a win is crucial for both teams, with only two points separating the seventh-placed Blues and the eighth-ranked Waratahs.

Dependent on other results, mainly Moana Pasifika's game against the Wellington Hurricanes, the Waratahs need a win, while a bonus point victory may suffice for the Blues. With tensions high, a spectacular late try by Darby Lancaster last week has given the Waratahs renewed hope as they head into this decisive clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)