India Rallies to Win in Junior Women's Hockey Thriller

The Indian junior women's hockey team started their Four Nation Tournament on a high note by defeating Chile 2-1. The match saw India overcome an early setback to clinch a crucial victory.

Chile drew first blood as Javeria Saenz found the net in the 20th minute, putting all the pressure on the Indian side. However, India's tenacity shone through in the second half.

Sukhveer Kaur leveled the score in the 39th minute with a precise strike. It was Kanika Siwach who sealed the deal in the 58th minute, ensuring India's win. The team now turns its focus to Uruguay.