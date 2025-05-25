India Rallies to Win in Junior Women's Hockey Thriller
The Indian junior women's hockey team triumphed over Chile with a 2-1 victory in the Four Nation Tournament. After falling behind to a Javeria Saenz goal, India equalized through Sukhveer Kaur before Kanika Siwach secured the win. The team faces Uruguay in their next match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rosario | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
The Indian junior women's hockey team started their Four Nation Tournament on a high note by defeating Chile 2-1. The match saw India overcome an early setback to clinch a crucial victory.
Chile drew first blood as Javeria Saenz found the net in the 20th minute, putting all the pressure on the Indian side. However, India's tenacity shone through in the second half.
Sukhveer Kaur leveled the score in the 39th minute with a precise strike. It was Kanika Siwach who sealed the deal in the 58th minute, ensuring India's win. The team now turns its focus to Uruguay.
Advertisement