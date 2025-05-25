Left Menu

Shubman Gill Takes Charge: A New Era for Indian Test Cricket

Shubman Gill steps into the role of India's Test cricket captain after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire. Gill is poised to lead by example with a focus on discipline, strategy, and understanding team dynamics. He carries forward a blueprint for winning series abroad, especially in the upcoming matches in England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:43 IST
In a significant shake-up for Indian cricket, 25-year-old Shubman Gill has been appointed the nation's Test captain following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gill, known for his elegant batting and sharp cricketing acumen, expressed his commitment to leading by example both on and off the field.

The upcoming series in England is set to be an exhilarating challenge for the young captain. Speaking to the Indian Cricket Board, Gill highlighted his focus on maintaining discipline and hard work, crucial attributes for success on foreign soil. He emphasized the importance of understanding his teammates deeply to foster a productive dressing room atmosphere.

Having learned from the likes of Rohit, Kohli, and Ashwin, Gill inherits a 'blueprint' for international success. He plans to keep his captaincy and batting roles distinct to minimize pressure. His primary aim is to achieve victories abroad by effectively guiding and utilizing the team's varied personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

