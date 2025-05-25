Left Menu

Conway and Brevis Powerhouse Performance Elevates CSK

Devon Conway and Dewarld Brevis delivered electrifying performances with the bat, setting a robust total for CSK against Gujarat Titans. Their partnership, along with crucial contributions from Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, exemplified strategic aggression, ensuring a formidable score that promises optimism for Chennai's future in the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:26 IST
Devon Conway
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating display of cricket, Devon Conway and Dewarld Brevis orchestrated a commanding score for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Gujarat Titans. Their impressive fifties laid the groundwork for a potential victory.

The match commenced with CSK opting to bat on a scorching Sunday afternoon, a decision soon vindicated by captain MS Dhoni's squad. Conway and Brevis led the assault with scores of 52 and 57 respectively, supported by brisk cameos from Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel. This relentless pace resulted in CSK amassing 230 for five.

Notably, Ayush Mhatre, recently anointed as India U19 captain, and Urvil Patel displayed fearless batting, with Mhatre delivering a ferocious second over, yielding 28 runs. Their efforts underscore the budding talent within CSK's ranks, hinting at an optimistic future for upcoming seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

