Gujarat Titans Top-Two Dream Shattered by Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans' chances of finishing in the top two of the IPL were dashed after a significant 83-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings, who were led by standout innings from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis. Despite maintaining 18 points and topping the table, their Net Run Rate suffered a setback. The Titans now depend on Royal Challengers Bengaluru losing to Lucknow Super Kings to keep their spot. CSK's innings, guided by Conway and Brevis, set a challenging target, leading GT to collapse at 147 in 18.3 overs.
In a disappointing turn for Gujarat Titans, their aspirations for a top-two IPL finish were severely impacted after an 83-run loss to Chennai Super Kings. Driven by powerful half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis, CSK set a daunting target of 231 runs on Sunday. Despite holding 18 points, the Titans lead the table, but their Net Run Rate took a hit.
Gujarat's hope for a top-two finish now hinges on Royal Challengers Bengaluru faltering against Lucknow Super Kings. If victorious, either Mumbai Indians or Punjab Kings could surpass GT. A challenging chase saw key dismissals of in-form players in the Power Play, causing a collapse to 147 all out in 18.3 overs.
Earlier, CSK's innings were spurred by seasoned Conway and explosive Brevis. Their effort, complemented by Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel's dynamic strokes, propelled CSK to a formidable 230 for five. Rajasthan Royales finished at the bottom of the table, marking an unfortunate end to their campaign.
