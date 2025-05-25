Young Weightlifting Prodigy Harshvardhan Sahu Shines at Khelo India Youth Games

In a remarkable display of strength, 16-year-old Harshvardhan Sahu from Odisha set two new national records at the Khelo India Youth Games-2025 in Bihar. His stunning performance in the 49-kg weightlifting category has caught the attention of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the young athlete during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat.'

Sahu, who hails from Haradakhandi in Berhampur, lifted a total of 203 kg, with 88 kg in snatch and an impressive 115 kg in clean and jerk, surpassing the previous record of 202 kg. Before this, he had already demonstrated his potential by winning a bronze medal at the World Youth Championships in Peru.

With his achievements celebrated by the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha and other state officials, Harshvardhan represents a shining example of talent in Indian weightlifting. His journey from a middle-class background to the national stage inspires young athletes across the country.