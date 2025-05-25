Lando Norris Triumphs in Thrilling Monaco Grand Prix
Lando Norris clinched his first Monaco Grand Prix victory from pole position, narrowing Formula One leader Oscar Piastri's advantage to three points. The race spotlighted strategic maneuvers over speed, with McLaren scoring its first Monaco win since 2008. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, while Mercedes had a challenging outing.
Lando Norris celebrated a milestone on Sunday as he claimed his inaugural Monaco Grand Prix victory. Starting from pole position, Norris narrowed McLaren team mate Oscar Piastri's Formula One lead to just three points, in a race dominated by strategy over sheer speed.
This victory marks the British driver's second win in eight races and McLaren's first victory at Monaco since 2008. The circuit was void of the anticipated action, despite featuring two mandatory pitstops for the first time.
Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, and Mercedes struggled under the Mediterranean sun with a disheartening performance, culminating in George Russell ending in 11th place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunderland's Dramatic Victory Sets Stage for Premier League Return
Sanjay Seth Attends Russia’s 80th Victory Day Celebrations, Strengthens Defence Ties
Victory Celebrated: India-Pak Ceasefire Under Modi's Leadership
Ceasefire Triumph: India's Strategic Victory
Albanese Unveils New Cabinet Post Landslide Victory