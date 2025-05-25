Left Menu

Lando Norris Triumphs in Thrilling Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris clinched his first Monaco Grand Prix victory from pole position, narrowing Formula One leader Oscar Piastri's advantage to three points. The race spotlighted strategic maneuvers over speed, with McLaren scoring its first Monaco win since 2008. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, while Mercedes had a challenging outing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:51 IST
Lando Norris Triumphs in Thrilling Monaco Grand Prix
Lando Norris

Lando Norris celebrated a milestone on Sunday as he claimed his inaugural Monaco Grand Prix victory. Starting from pole position, Norris narrowed McLaren team mate Oscar Piastri's Formula One lead to just three points, in a race dominated by strategy over sheer speed.

This victory marks the British driver's second win in eight races and McLaren's first victory at Monaco since 2008. The circuit was void of the anticipated action, despite featuring two mandatory pitstops for the first time.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, and Mercedes struggled under the Mediterranean sun with a disheartening performance, culminating in George Russell ending in 11th place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025