Odisha's Victory: Bolangir and Bargarh Declared Naxal-Free
Odisha Police declared Bolangir and Bargarh Naxal-free after 15 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh. DGP Y B Khurania credited coordinated security operations and local support for achieving this milestone. Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Kalahandi remain affected areas, with continued intensified efforts promised to eradicate Naxal presence across Odisha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:04 IST
The Odisha Police marked a milestone by declaring Bolangir and Bargarh districts as 'Naxal-free' after 15 Maoists laid down arms in Chhattisgarh, as reported by officials on Sunday.
DGP Y B Khurania announced this development, commending the courage and commitment of the state security forces and acknowledging the support from local residents that aided this victory.
The crackdown is set to continue in other affected regions, notably Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Kalahandi, ensuring that Odisha moves closer to a Naxal-free state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
