Odisha's Victory: Bolangir and Bargarh Declared Naxal-Free

The Odisha Police marked a milestone by declaring Bolangir and Bargarh districts as 'Naxal-free' after 15 Maoists laid down arms in Chhattisgarh, as reported by officials on Sunday.

DGP Y B Khurania announced this development, commending the courage and commitment of the state security forces and acknowledging the support from local residents that aided this victory.

The crackdown is set to continue in other affected regions, notably Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Kalahandi, ensuring that Odisha moves closer to a Naxal-free state.

(With inputs from agencies.)