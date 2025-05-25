Carlos Verona's Triumph: A Milestone in Giro d'Italia

In a stunning turn of events at the Giro d'Italia, Carlos Verona of the Lidl-Trek team claimed his first Grand Tour stage victory on a challenging 219 km mountainous route from Fiume Veneto to Asiago.

Despite entering the stage primarily as support for teammates Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone, the 32-year-old Spaniard rose to the occasion following Ciccone's departure due to an injury from a fall.

Verona's strategic attack on the final climb led him to finish 22 seconds ahead of Florian Stork, showcasing remarkable endurance and agility in the prestigious cycling race.

(With inputs from agencies.)