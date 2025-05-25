Left Menu

Lando Norris Triumphs in Strategic Monaco Grand Prix Victory

Lando Norris wins the Monaco Grand Prix, cutting McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's lead in a strategy-heavy race lacking overtakes. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen also performed well. McLaren extended its lead in the constructor standings, while Mercedes faced a disappointing race day.

Updated: 25-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:45 IST
Lando Norris Triumphs in Strategic Monaco Grand Prix Victory
Lando Norris

Lando Norris claimed victory in the Monaco Grand Prix, seizing his second win of the season and trimming McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's lead to just three points. The race, more focused on strategy than speed, saw minimal overtaking but kept fans intrigued with critical pitstops and tactical maneuvers.

Despite the lack of overtakes, the McLaren driver Lando Norris fulfilled a childhood dream by winning the race in Monaco. Celebrations ensued with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finishing second and Red Bull's Max Verstappen securing fourth place. The result tightened standings in the Formula One leaderboard.

Mercedes had a challenging day, failing to climb up after a poor qualifying round. Meanwhile, McLaren capitalized on the opportunity, increasing their lead in the constructors' standings. The next challenge awaits in Barcelona as the European triple-header continues.

