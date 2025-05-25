Klaasen's Explosive Century Ends Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL journey on a High
Heinrich Klaasen scored an incredible 105 not out, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a massive 110-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL match. Despite great performances by some KKR players, the team was all out for 168, falling short of SRH's impressive total of 278 for 3.
- Country:
- India
In a spectacular display of batting, Heinrich Klaasen led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 110-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their concluding IPL match on Sunday.
Klaasen achieved an astounding 105 not out from just 39 deliveries, with support from Travis Head's 76 off 40 balls and opener Abhishek Sharma's brisk 32 run stand in 16 balls. Their collective effort powered SRH to a formidable total of 278 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs.
In response, KKR struggled to chase the daunting target and was bowled out for 168 in 18.4 overs. Contributions from Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, and Sunil Narine were not enough as Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, and Jaydev Unadkat shared the wickets for SRH. Both teams were already out of the playoff contention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Race to Century Milestone: Kohli's Quest vs. Tendulkar's Legacy
Bologna Stuns AC Milan to Clinch First Coppa Italia in Over Half a Century
Abhishek Sharma's Sixes Knock LSG Out of IPL Play-Off Race
KL Rahul's Dazzling Century: Delhi Capitals' Triumph
Sai Sudharsan's Stellar Century Secures GT's Commanding Win Over DC