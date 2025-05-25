Klaasen's Explosive Century Ends Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL journey on a High

In a spectacular display of batting, Heinrich Klaasen led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 110-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their concluding IPL match on Sunday.

Klaasen achieved an astounding 105 not out from just 39 deliveries, with support from Travis Head's 76 off 40 balls and opener Abhishek Sharma's brisk 32 run stand in 16 balls. Their collective effort powered SRH to a formidable total of 278 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, KKR struggled to chase the daunting target and was bowled out for 168 in 18.4 overs. Contributions from Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, and Sunil Narine were not enough as Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, and Jaydev Unadkat shared the wickets for SRH. Both teams were already out of the playoff contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)