Sunrisers Hyderabad's Dramatic Finish: A Season of 'What Ifs'
Sunrisers Hyderabad triumphed in the IPL with a powerful batting display, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs. Despite a strong beginning and conclusion, SRH's inconsistency on challenging pitches cost them a playoff spot. Heinrich Klaasen's 37-ball century was instrumental in setting an unassailable target.
- Country:
- India
Sunrisers Hyderabad concluded an IPL season marked by missed opportunities with a commanding batting performance, clinching a 110-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Heinrich Klaasen's breathtaking century off 37 balls set the stage on Sunday at Feroz Shah Kotla.
SRH's campaign, bookended by formidable displays, was marred by inconsistency. Despite setting impressive totals, like a season opener 286 against Rajasthan Royals, their swift adaptation faltered on more challenging pitches.
Pat Cummins and the team's disappointment is palpable after narrowly missing the playoffs. Klaasen's explosive innings, featuring relentless hitting including seven fours and nine sixes, overshadowed counterparts who faltered on the flat Kotla deck.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pat Cummins Leads Sunrisers in IPL Face-Off Against Lucknow
Pat Cummins and Carrera Eyewear: A Bold Fusion of Sport and Style
Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to rain.
Kolkata Knight Riders Electrify Eden Gardens with Unprecedented Tifo Displays
Kolkata Knight Riders: Can a Mid-Season Break Revive Their IPL Hopes?