Sunrisers Hyderabad's Dramatic Finish: A Season of 'What Ifs'

Sunrisers Hyderabad concluded an IPL season marked by missed opportunities with a commanding batting performance, clinching a 110-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Heinrich Klaasen's breathtaking century off 37 balls set the stage on Sunday at Feroz Shah Kotla.

SRH's campaign, bookended by formidable displays, was marred by inconsistency. Despite setting impressive totals, like a season opener 286 against Rajasthan Royals, their swift adaptation faltered on more challenging pitches.

Pat Cummins and the team's disappointment is palpable after narrowly missing the playoffs. Klaasen's explosive innings, featuring relentless hitting including seven fours and nine sixes, overshadowed counterparts who faltered on the flat Kotla deck.

