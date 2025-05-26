Left Menu

Team USA's Epic Win at IIHF World Championship

Team USA won their first gold in the IIHF World Championship since 1933, defeating Switzerland in a thrilling 1-0 sudden-death overtime match. Tage Thompson scored the decisive goal. Both teams played tactically, with Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni delivering a stellar performance, blocking numerous American attempts.

Updated: 26-05-2025 03:08 IST
Team USA's Epic Win at IIHF World Championship
In a historic victory, Team USA clinched its first IIHF World Championship gold in 90 years with a 1-0 sudden-death win over Switzerland. The riveting final took place on Sunday, marked by tactical prowess and relentless pressure from both sides.

The American hero of the day, Tage Thompson, shattered the deadlock two minutes into the overtime period. Despite Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni's valiant efforts, Thompson's drive secured the victory.

Conor Garland and Frank Nazar led the burgeoning American offensive, but it was Thompson's decisive goal that culminated Team USA's triumphant campaign. Additionally, Sweden triumphed over Denmark in the bronze-medal match, adding another layer of excitement to the championship.

