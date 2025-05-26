Left Menu

Aitana Bonmati Shines Despite Barcelona's Champions League Heartbreak

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati was named Women's Champions League player of the season after starring with five assists and four goals. Despite her efforts, Barcelona lost the final to Arsenal. Bonmati's stunning solo goal against Chelsea showcased her skill. Arsenal and Barca players dominated the competition's team of the season.

Aitana Bonmati, a midfielder for Barcelona, was honored as the Women's Champions League player of the season following a stellar performance that saw her team reach the final five years running. Despite Bonmati's five assists and four goals, Barcelona fell 1-0 to Arsenal in the final, missing a third consecutive title.

The Spanish midfielder, 27, topped the season's best goals list with a memorable solo strike against Chelsea in the semi-final's second leg at Stamford Bridge, where her skillful performance was pivotal in securing Barcelona's final spot.

Arsenal had five players in the season's best XI, including goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and forward Alessia Russo. Barcelona also had strong representations from Bonmati and teammates Maria Leon, Patricia Guijarro, and Claudia Pina, while Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore and Lyon's Melchie Dumornay were other notable inclusions.

