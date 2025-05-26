Aitana Bonmati Shines Despite Barcelona's Champions League Heartbreak

Aitana Bonmati, a midfielder for Barcelona, was honored as the Women's Champions League player of the season following a stellar performance that saw her team reach the final five years running. Despite Bonmati's five assists and four goals, Barcelona fell 1-0 to Arsenal in the final, missing a third consecutive title.

The Spanish midfielder, 27, topped the season's best goals list with a memorable solo strike against Chelsea in the semi-final's second leg at Stamford Bridge, where her skillful performance was pivotal in securing Barcelona's final spot.

Arsenal had five players in the season's best XI, including goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and forward Alessia Russo. Barcelona also had strong representations from Bonmati and teammates Maria Leon, Patricia Guijarro, and Claudia Pina, while Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore and Lyon's Melchie Dumornay were other notable inclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)