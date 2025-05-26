Left Menu

Maneiro Shocks Navarro on Day Two of the French Open

The second day of the French Open saw Jessica Bouzas Maneiro defeating ninth seed Emma Navarro in straight sets. The event is filled with action as top seeds begin their title defenses. Players continue to battle under cloudy conditions with light showers expected later in the day.

Updated: 26-05-2025 15:49 IST
The second day at the French Open kicked off under overcast skies. A surprising result emerged as world number 68, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, stunned American ninth seed Emma Navarro with a decisive 6-0, 6-1 victory in under an hour, advancing to the second round.

Meanwhile, action is heating up at the historic Roland Garros as notable players begin their title defenses. The schedule includes high-stakes matches with Casper Ruud and world champion Jannik Sinner among others, poised to demonstrate their prowess on the clay courts.

Forecasts of light showers add an unpredictable element to the atmosphere. Spectators eagerly anticipate the performances of defending champions, such as Carlos Alcaraz, as they seek to etch their names in tennis history on these hallowed grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

