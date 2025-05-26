Simran Sharma's Journey: From Overcoming Odds to Paralympic Glory

At the House of Glory podcast by the Gagan Narang Sports Foundation, Paralympian Simran Sharma illuminated her incredible journey filled with adversity. Sharma defied expectations from birth and faced continuous hurdles on her path to becoming a renowned athlete, emphasizing her unconventional entry into the world of track and field.

Sharma recounted a pivotal moment on the podcast: 'Doctors doubted my survival, particularly because I was an early-born girl, but my father chose life for me. Despite severe physical challenges, I dreamt not of Olympics but of supporting my family. My husband, who supported us despite societal restrictions, was my pillar.' She commended her husband for relieving her of household duties to focus wholly on training, driven by their shared Olympic dream.

Her husband Gajendra, a dedicated Armyman, recalled the intense regimen he designed for her, admitting that the harsh training often led to exhaustion. 'Once, my mother feared I was overly pushing her, but I knew it was necessary for success,' he shared. Mental struggles paralleled physical ones, particularly during the 2019 World Championships when Sharma's father was critically ill, and financial pressures mounted.

Faced with despair and contemplating suicide, Sharma found solace and strength through her husband's encouragement. 'He stood by me, promising we'd rise again,' she said. Persevering, Sharma achieved a personal best in the 200m T12 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, earning bronze alongside guide Abhay Singh, exemplifying her undeterred spirit and collaborative success.

(With inputs from agencies.)