Tejaswani's Triumph: India's Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

Indian shooter Tejaswani emerged victorious with a gold medal in the women's 25-meter pistol event, further cementing the country's lead in the ISSF Junior World Cup. Her remarkable performance saw her score an impressive 31, claiming the top position in the eight-women final.

Belarus' Alina Nestsiarovich secured the silver with a score of 29, while Hungary's Miriam Jako took home bronze after shooting a total of 23. Tejaswani's triumph was all the more notable as she advanced from a fourth-place finish in the qualifying rounds, during which China's Taotao Zhao topped the leaderboard.

The Indian contingent triumphed overall, maintaining their dominance in the junior shooting scene with three gold, four silver, and four bronze medals, demonstrating the nation's robust pipeline of young shooting talent.