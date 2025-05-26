Left Menu

Near Tragedy at Sea: Ganguly Family's Brush with Disaster

Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita narrowly escaped a mishap during a speedboat ride in Puri sea. Despite having proper permissions, the private operator is under scrutiny for potential safety lapses. Local authorities are investigating to determine the cause and ensure future safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:56 IST
  • India

In an alarming incident off the Puri coast, Snehasish Ganguly, brother of former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, and his wife Arpita narrowly avoided disaster during a speedboat ride. The couple's experience has sparked a district level investigation into safety protocols for water sports activities.

Puri district administration officials responded swiftly, promising legal action if violations of safety standards by the adventure sports operator are confirmed. The operators allegedly neglected crucial safety protocols and employed untrained staff, accusations compounded by dramatic video footage of the boat being capsized by a large wave.

Arpita Ganguly, visibly shaken, has called for stringent regulatory measures to ensure the safety of tourists engaging in water sports along the Puri coast. She reported the vessel was unbalanced due to insufficient passenger load and that the operator failed to sufficiently warn passengers of potential dangers.

