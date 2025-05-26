Left Menu

Therese Johaug's Final Farewell: A Champion's Heart for Family

Olympic skiing champion Therese Johaug confirmed she won't compete in next year's Winter Olympics, choosing to prioritize family time. Having recently returned to racing for the Nordic World Ski Championships, Johaug expressed gratitude for her team's support and will support them from the sidelines as they prepare for Cortina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:48 IST
Therese Johaug, Norway's legendary cross-country skier and four-time Olympic champion, announced her decision to step back from competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Despite triumphantly returning from retirement to win three silvers at the Nordic World Ski Championships, Johaug, aged 36, has chosen family over competition.

Expressing heartfelt thanks to her supporters, Johaug looks forward to cheering on the Norwegian team from the sidelines as they head to Cortina for the next Winter Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

