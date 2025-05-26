Therese Johaug's Final Farewell: A Champion's Heart for Family

Therese Johaug, Norway's legendary cross-country skier and four-time Olympic champion, announced her decision to step back from competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Despite triumphantly returning from retirement to win three silvers at the Nordic World Ski Championships, Johaug, aged 36, has chosen family over competition.

Expressing heartfelt thanks to her supporters, Johaug looks forward to cheering on the Norwegian team from the sidelines as they head to Cortina for the next Winter Games.

