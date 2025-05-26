Left Menu

Liverpool's Triumphant Championship Parade: A Celebration to Remember

Liverpool celebrated their Premier League victory with a grand parade through Merseyside, featuring an open-top bus. Fans lined the streets as the team showcased their trophy success with DJ Calvin Harris. This year's celebration was particularly special, contrasting with the restricted celebrations of the 2019-20 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:39 IST
Liverpool's football team marked their Premier League triumph with a victorious parade that brightened Merseyside's streets on Monday. Thousands of fans gathered to cheer for their champions, who secured the title ahead of time and ended the season leading Arsenal by 10 points.

The team secured the championship after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield. On Monday, the players celebrated on an open-top bus adorned with the slogan 'Ours. Again.', as red flares illuminated their journey from Allerton Maze to Blundell Street.

Adding to the celebrations, Calvin Harris returned as the DJ aboard Liverpool's bus, a tradition since their 2022 FA Cup and League Cup successes. The festive atmosphere contrasted sharply with the subdued celebrations of 2019-20, which were curtailed by COVID-19 restrictions.

