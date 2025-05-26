Left Menu

Richard Gasquet's Final French Open Journey and Caroline Garcia's Emotional Farewell

In his final French Open, Richard Gasquet secured a first-round win over Terence Atmane, who suffered from cramps. Gasquet, battling injuries, will face Jannik Sinner or Arthur Rinderknech next. Caroline Garcia had an emotional exit against Bernarda Pera. Despite not being her last match, Garcia was moved by her fans' support on the Parisian clay.

Updated: 26-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:58 IST
Richard Gasquet

Veteran French tennis player Richard Gasquet extended his swansong at the French Open by defeating compatriot Terence Atmane in a four-set match, overcoming an initial setback. Despite struggles due to injuries, Gasquet's experience shone through in his last Grand Slam outing on Monday.

Atmane was hindered by cramps during the intense clash, allowing Gasquet to regain control and secure victory at the iconic Roland Garros venue. His upcoming match poses a significant challenge as he will face either top seed Jannik Sinner or fellow Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia's first-round loss to Bernarda Pera was marked by emotion. Despite knowing it wasn't her career's last match, Garcia could not hold back tears, acknowledging the poignancy of potentially playing her last match at Roland Garros in front of dedicated home fans.

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

