Richard Gasquet's Final French Open Journey and Caroline Garcia's Emotional Farewell

Veteran French tennis player Richard Gasquet extended his swansong at the French Open by defeating compatriot Terence Atmane in a four-set match, overcoming an initial setback. Despite struggles due to injuries, Gasquet's experience shone through in his last Grand Slam outing on Monday.

Atmane was hindered by cramps during the intense clash, allowing Gasquet to regain control and secure victory at the iconic Roland Garros venue. His upcoming match poses a significant challenge as he will face either top seed Jannik Sinner or fellow Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Meanwhile, Caroline Garcia's first-round loss to Bernarda Pera was marked by emotion. Despite knowing it wasn't her career's last match, Garcia could not hold back tears, acknowledging the poignancy of potentially playing her last match at Roland Garros in front of dedicated home fans.