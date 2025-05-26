Punjab Kings Surpass Mumbai Indians to Qualifier 1

In a riveting display of cricket, the Punjab Kings triumphed over Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, booking their place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League. Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis were pivotal, putting together a decisive 109-run partnership that secured the victory.

Chasing a target of 185, Punjab Kings initially struggled to accelerate in the powerplay. However, Inglis, with a swift 73 off 42 balls, and Arya, scoring 62 off 35, made up for the lackluster start, guiding their team to victory in just 18.3 overs.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings' bowling lineup limited Mumbai to 184 for seven, setting the stage for a thrilling chase. Their efforts were crucial as the match decided a top-two finish, granting the teams multiple chances at reaching the finals in the playoff stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)