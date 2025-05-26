U Mumba Preps for Intense Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Auction

As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 auction approaches on May 31 and June 1, U Mumba's captain, Sunil Kumar, is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the most fiercely contested bidding events in recent history. The seasoned defender, who successfully led U Mumba back to playoff contention in Season 11 after a seven-year absence, is confident about fortifying his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Kumar expressed optimism about the upcoming auction while discussing the team's preparation strategy. "The team management has devised a plan, and we plan to exceed those expectations," Kumar stated. U Mumba's triumphant return in Season 11 was marked by securing their first playoff appearance since 2019, clinching 12 victories — their highest tally since Season 7. Equipped with veteran leadership and emerging talent, Kumar believes this combination is vital for success in the upcoming auction.

Kumar emphasized the importance of a balanced team composition. "To forge a strong team, a blend of experienced and young players is essential," he explained. "Veterans contribute their wisdom, while young players bring energy and enthusiasm. When these elements work in tandem, the team progresses." With a deep pool of marquee players available, Kumar acknowledged the formidable challenge: "The auction this year features a wealth of quality players, making it a tough battlefield as teams bid aggressively."

Acknowledged as one of PKL's elite defenders, Kumar underscores the critical role of a resilient defensive unit. "In Kabaddi, teams with robust defenses often emerge victorious," he asserted with confidence. "Our management has strategically planned to enhance our defense. We aim to secure top-tier corners and covers for Season 12 to bolster our defensive lineup."

